Update #4 [ ]: The second Season 3 DLC fighter is coming soon to Street Fighter 6. In case you missed it, it's C.Viper.

She previously appeared in Street Fighter IV and follows the return of Sagat in August (and will be followed by Alex and Ingrid in the future). Capcom has today released a new trailer for her Fighting Pass, which gets players ready for her arrival in the near future.

You can see it above, and here's the description:

Begin test. The "C. Viper Arrives!" Fighting Pass gives you time to study up before C. Viper infiltrates the roster. Gather valuable fight data and earn Premium Rewards like a spooky color combo for Cammy, or a silver fox look for Guile. New Challenger Screen illustrations, stealthy avatar gear, Street Fighter IV rewards, and more await with your research!

Update #3 [ ]:

Here's your reminder about Sagat's arrival in Street Fighter 6 this week. Alongside this is a new trailer, and Capom also previously released a themed Fighting Pass containing additional music, gear and much more. You can find out about this in our original post.

Capcom has also outlined the battle changes to each character in this latest update on its official website. As detailed by EventHubs, 17 characters have received adjustments in this latest patch and it's mostly "focused around bug / issue fixes and how the fighters will interact with Sagat".

This follows some news from Capcom last week about the second fighter in the Season 3 DLC, C. Viper. Capcom will also be releasing an update for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 later this week which adds more characters and game options.