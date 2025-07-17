The Mortal Kombat II movie hype train is about to leave the station, with Warner Bros. today releasing a teaser tied to the upcoming action movie, which is arriving in cinemas on 24th October 2025.

It's actually an "in-universe film trailer" for 'Uncaged Fury' starring Johnny Cage, who is played by The Boys superstar Karl Urban. Here's the description via IGN. And just a word of warning, there is some swearing and a rude gesture (Johnny flipping the bird) in the video above.

"Uncaged Fury sees the legendary Johnny Cage take on a band of goons with ease, making use of pipes, fast-paced combat skills, and an aura unlike any other."

Mortal Kombat Teaser
Image: Warner Bros.

As for the official Mortal Kombat II trailer, it's airing later today in a broadcast on YouTube, so we'll update you when it drops.

On the game front, Mortal Kombat 1 recently got updated to the 'Definitive Edition' with NetherRealm confirming it's winding down support to focus on its next project. There's also a retro Legacy Kollection on the way from the team at Digital Eclipse.

What do you think of this teaser of what's to come? Looking forward to the sequel movie? Let us know in the comments.