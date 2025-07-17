The Mortal Kombat II movie hype train is about to leave the station, with Warner Bros. today releasing a teaser tied to the upcoming action movie, which is arriving in cinemas on 24th October 2025.

It's actually an "in-universe film trailer" for 'Uncaged Fury' starring Johnny Cage, who is played by The Boys superstar Karl Urban. Here's the description via IGN. And just a word of warning, there is some swearing and a rude gesture (Johnny flipping the bird) in the video above.

"Uncaged Fury sees the legendary Johnny Cage take on a band of goons with ease, making use of pipes, fast-paced combat skills, and an aura unlike any other."

As for the official Mortal Kombat II trailer, it's airing later today in a broadcast on YouTube, so we'll update you when it drops.

On the game front, Mortal Kombat 1 recently got updated to the 'Definitive Edition' with NetherRealm confirming it's winding down support to focus on its next project. There's also a retro Legacy Kollection on the way from the team at Digital Eclipse.