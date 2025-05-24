Last week, Mortal Kombat 1 developer NetherRealm Studios signalled the end of the game could be near with the release of the Definitive Edition.

Now, in an official statement, it's confirmed it is shifting focus to the "next project" to ensure it can make it as great as it possibly can.

While it will still update the game with "balance adjustments and fixes" there will be no more additional "DLC characters or story chapters". Here's this latest update in full (via social media):

"We are hearing players' requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can."

No details about this "next project" have been revealed at this stage, but there are already some rumours and requests from fans.

Reports about Mortal Kombat 1 axing plans for an additional story expansion and third Kombat Pack emerged late last year. The series co-creator Ed Boon also suggested at one point that this entry could have "years of content".

Although it is over for Mortal Kombat 1, you can still check out the Definitive Edition on the Switch for $59.99. You can also see Mortal Kombat 1 and other entries in action at Combo Breaker this weekend.