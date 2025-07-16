NIntendo has announced its first casting choices for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie.

As revealed via the Nintendo Today! app and on social media, the role of Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, while Link will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. The movie itself is scheduled to release on 7th May 2027.

In the official announcement, Shigeru Miyamoto states that he is "very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen".

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul July 16, 2025

As for the actors themselves, Bo Bragason has previously starred in movies such as Censor and The Radleys, alongside TV series such as The Jetty and Renegade Nell. She also played Young Luna in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth gained critical acclaim for his portrayal as Miles Wingrave in Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor, and also provided the voice for Pinocchio in the 2022 live-action adaptation from Disney.