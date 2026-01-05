Accessory manufacturer Belkin has added a new Switch 2 case to its catalogue, and this one looks like a doozy. The Charging Case Pro retails for $99.99, which certainly sounds like a lot for a case, but you're also getting a lot with this one.

The new Pro model comes with an LED indicator so you can quickly see how much charge the 10,000 mAH power bank has, allowing you to charge the Switch 2 up to 1.5 times while on the go. The console itself can be docked into the case and used in table-top mode whilst it's charging, and you can store up to 12 Game-Key Cards game cartridges in the included sleeves.

Naturally, the case has also been built with durable materials to ensure your Switch 2 is always adequately protected against the occasional drop, and you can also store any relevant cables, cleaning cloths, and more in the interior mesh pocket. Finally, if you're somewhat prone to losing your possessions, there's a discreet interior pocket designed to hold Smart Trackers like the Apple AirTag or Moto Tag.

We weren't overly keen on Belkin's previous Charging Case for the Switch 2, noting that it had good ideas, but the execution itself wasn't quite on point. The new Pro looks to be a big improvement, though it's price may be a bit on the steep side for some.

Belkin has confirmed that the Charging Case Pro will start shipping in mid-January.