Nintendo has released a new video detailing some of the planned features for the N64 app on Nintendo Switch Online.

As shared by TodayNews, the video showcases three core features for N64 games on Switch Online, including the ability to rewind, a new CRT filter (exclusive to Switch 2), and viewing / remapping controls as you see fit.

The CRT filter in particular actually looks pretty cool and surprisingly authentic.

The update will go live on 5th June 2025; the same day that the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. Those opting to pick up the new console will also get access to three GameCube titles on day one: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX.

Keep in mind that in order to play either N64 or GameCube games, the standard NSO subscription won't cut it; you'll need to grab the Expansion Pack upgrade, which will grant access to both apps alongside Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.