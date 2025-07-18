We've covered Taki Udon's work in the past, specifically the excellent Super5 OLED screen mod for the Switch Lite. This upgrade gives the smallest Switch a far superior display to the one it ships with, but the modder wasn't content to stop there; he's also been working on another update which introduces support for HDMI-out.

It has not been an easy journey, as Taki Udon points out on social media. "18 months of R&D, just as many failed revisions, and more than $200K in costs. SUPER5 OLED HDMI is finally done," he says. "This is the first fully assembled device in the world. You can't imagine how relieved I am that it works. This was the most difficult project I've ever worked on."

The modder goes on to explain the mental anguish this particular venture has caused him. "I can't describe how soul-crushing it was to go through so many failed revisions. After the 3rd failure, I was hopeful every subsequent version would be successful, but they weren't. And when you do fail, you are looking at a minimum of 2 weeks to try again."





As you can see in the video above, plugging the Switch Lite into an external screen automatically turns off the console's main display and instantly sends the image to the connected display. Sadly, it's not possible to have the image on both screens at the same time, as Taki Udon says the signal "wasn't stable" with dual input.

Taki Udon also reveals that this project is unlikely to recoup its costs, given the sheer amount of time and materials that have gone into getting to this stage. "I gave up on recoup after the 3rd revision failed," he says.

The modder – who also produced the excellent MiSTer Pi and is currently working on the SuperStation system – then reveals that he plans to create an OLED mod for the Switch 2 next.