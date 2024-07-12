Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

A little while back, we reported on modder Taki Udon's efforts to install an OLED screen into the Nintendo Switch Lite, and now he's back with a significant update.

According to Udon, the debugging process is now almost complete, and to celebrate the milestone, he's uploaded a video to showcase the OLED screen in motion. At the moment, the system itself looks a bit gnarly, with the screen sitting at a slight angle with wires poking out of it, but Udon states that he should be able to install it fully in just a few days' time.

The latest Switch Lite OLED screen works! The production challenges are almost over. 🎆 — Taki Udon (@TakiUdon_) June 22, 2024

Rather aptly, Udon has also opted to showcase one of the most beautiful games available on the Switch: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We get a good look a comparisons between how the opening sequence looks on the new OLED screen compared to the standard LCD screen on the Lite. It's a stark difference and it's really making us wish Nintendo made an official OLED Lite.

For now, we'll continue dreaming, but Udon's mod is definitely the closest we'll get to the real deal. Hopefully once everything's installed and working properly, he'll be able to offer this up as a service for current Lite owners. That's the plan at least, and pricing estimates, according to Udon, will be around $25-$50. He has clarified, however, that the service likely won't be available in time for the upcoming Zelda-themed Switch Lite.