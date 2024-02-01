Poor Switch Lite. Although Nintendo's smaller, budget-friendly handheld certainly has its audience, there's no doubt in our mind that it pales in comparison to the Switch - OLED Model thanks to the latter's far superior screen.

This could well be a thing of the past, though, as YouTuber and handheld specialist Taki Udon has created a prototype mod that replaces the standard LCD screen in the Switch Lite with an OLED screen. What's more, Udon has stated that the mod shouldn't cost too much to implement, with prices ranging from $25-$50 based on overall interest.

In addition to the OLED screen, HDMI output has also been flagged as a potential feature for the Switch Lite, though Udon has stressed that this would be capped at 720p, whereas the Switch and Switch - OLED Model can output to 1080p when paired with Nintendo's official dock.

Still, the screen itself sounds more than enough for us. We've been quietly hoping and praying that Nintendo would release its own 'Switch Lite OLED' for some time, but alas, our hopes are beginning to fade with each passing year. We love the smaller format of the Switch Lite, but going from an OLED screen back to an LCD screen is often a tough pill to swallow.