One of the many games to launch alongside the Switch 2 earlier this month was Toby Fox's Deltarune game.

Although there's still more to come, a new patch update has now been rolled out for Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 on Nintendo's new hardware. This also includes fixes for the Switch version. It's noted how this update "mostly includes fixes from PC hotfixes 1.01A and 1.01B.

As you can see, there are some softlock fixes, some crashes have been resolved, and there are some Switch and Switch 2-specific changes. Here's the full rundown (via Nintendo Everything).

It's also noted here how the next update will be released on PC and consoles simultaneously and is currently going through submission, so it will "hopefully" be ready at some point next week.

Deltarune Switch 2 & Switch Hotfix Update (June, 2025)

Ch3 (Switch/Switch 2: v.0.0.086)

Fixed a common crash in a room with a lot of screens.

Fixed a crash when a certain boss tries to summon enemies.

Fixed a freeze that involved talking to a character after getting off of a raft.

Fixed a freeze when checking binoculars.

Removed a visible debug message.

Fixed a crash involving picking up grass and swapping characters frame perfectly.

Fixed a part where you can erroneously enter an empty room.

Backtracking to a puzzle after attaining a special armor no longer crashes the game.

Added a failsafe if you don’t have audio output during rhythm game segments.

Fixed a softlock where you can get teleported to the Green Room during the battle with one of the final bosses, and be permanently unable to progress if you save. (This fix prevents the issue from happening again, but unfortunately if you had this bug occur, your save file will still be broken.)

Fixed a softlock where the raft could get stuck in a wall.

Fixed a crash if you lose to the first miniboss with zero points.

Fixed a depth issue with a black tile.

Added a failsafe in case a certain video doesn’t display correctly.

Fixed a bug when receiving a prize for attaining the highest rank.

After defeating a certain boss, if your inventory is too full to receive the armor in the chest, a treasure chest will be placed into the Green Room.

Fixed a continuity issue in a certain scene on Switch/Switch 2.

Ch4 (Switch/Switch 2/PS4/PS5: v.0.0.086)

Fixed an issue where pressing up was required to move out of a present, regardless of button config settings.

Small graphical alteration to a certain scene.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when loading a file from Chapter 3.

Fixed a crash with a scene that could happen at the end of an area.

Fixed an issue of trapped in the closet.

Added instructions to help clarify a certain ACT on Switch/Switch 2.

Fixed a softlock that required pressing the MENU button to proceed on Switch/Switch 2.

This follows on from an update in the game's credits of the latest chapters – confirming Chapter 5 was currently scheduled for a '2026' release window. A previous update last year mentioned how "steady" progress was being made on this chapter.