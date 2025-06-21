Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Deltarune made its debut on the Switch 2 earlier this month and now that chapters one to four are available, you might be wondering when the next one drops.

Well, it seems the end credits of the fourth episode have confirmed chapter 5 will be arriving in 2026. There's no specific date attached to this release window, but it's scheduled for some point next year. So, there you go!

Deltarune originally debuted on the Switch eShop as a free download in 2019 and in a development update last December, creator Toby Fox mentioned how the fifth chapter was making "steady" progress.

Hopefully, this '2026' release sticks and we see the next chapter arrive within its scheduled window. We should also have a Deltarune Switch 2 review going live here on Nintendo Life at some point in the future, so be on the lookout for that.