Deltarune will be releasing the same day as the Switch 2 and ahead of the big launch, Toby Fox has provided an update in his latest newsletter about how you'll be able to access his game on your new Nintendo system.

If you've already bought the game on the original Switch, or plan to get it on this platform any time soon, you'll be able to get it at "no additional cost" on the Switch 2. You'll need to be using the same Nintendo account on both systems and this offer excludes Japan, where a small payment is required.

"If you buy the game on Nintendo Switch and decide you want the Switch 2 version later, you can get it at no additional cost!* And vice-versa! (Except in Japan, where local laws require us to charge a small fee.) That's right, for one single price, you'll be able to get both versions of the game – that means both versions of the special room! Mee-yow, my FOMO's clearing right up!!!"

As for the launch time, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Deltarune will land on 5th June but it will be a bit earlier in some parts of the world like Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

Deltarune is available for Switch 2 for $24.99 (or your regional equivalent) and has a game file size of 650MB according to the game page listing. Pre-orders are also live and you can also check out the free version (containing Chapter 1&2) right now on the Switch.

It's also been confirmed Switch 2 players will be able to import their save files from the Switch demo and full game on the Switch.