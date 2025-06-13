The Switch 2 has been out for a little over a week now, and it's already breaking records in multiple regions. Nintendo has confirmed that the console sold 3.5 million units in the first four days of sale, but it's also become the fastest-selling Nintendo console in the US, UK, and Japan. In the latter region specifically, the Switch 2 also beat the PlayStation 2 to become the fast-selling console of all time. Crikey.

Naturally, thoughts are inevitably turning toward Nintendo's direct competition, and whether the likes of Sony and Microsoft might be concerned about the Switch 2's monumental success. Well, according to SIE's new president and CEO, Hideaki Nishino during a Business Segment fireside chat, the company isn't particularly bothered (thanks, VGC).

When asked if the Switch 2's improved specs and Nintendo's relationships with third-party publishers caused any concern, Nishino was keen to reiterate the appeal of the PS5 against its competitors.

“We closely monitor the overall gaming industry, including the actions of other market participants. Additionally, catalysts in the market are great for the industry as a whole, as they invigorate the excitement and demand more broadly. So it’s great to have people launching new things. “However, as I mentioned previously, we have a differentiated strategy. PlayStation 5 is designed for an immersive gaming experience, and this includes the innovative DualSense controller features as well. We believe PS5-level performance is required to achieve a great experience on big screens. And in this way, we have provided a unique offering for players and creators in this current console generation. “However, publisher strategies are increasingly shifting towards being multi-platform, so more platforms can run the same game, which is great from a creator’s perspective. Among those platforms, our mission is that we will continue to be the best place to play and publish. “As such, we have empowered our creators to leverage our offering and services to create amazing, unique experiences for players with high engagement and great monetisation opportunities. We have done this consistently as the industry and competitive dynamics have evolved. And of course, PlayStation Studios, our franchises, have a special role in showcasing the PlayStation experience and then strengthening the player’s vision with us.”

To be fair to Sony, the PS5 is a great system, though we'd be lying if we said that its first-party offering was thriving at the moment. Sony has struggled recently with its ill-conceived focus on live-service games, resulting in the highly-publicised failure of Concord, the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, and ongoing concerns around Bungie's Marathon.

That said, PS5 will have pretty tempting exclusives this year in the form of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei, with the likes of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Saros, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet following later.

There's room for all, is what we're saying. But it's going to be interesting to see how the dynamic between the Big Three changes with the Switch 2. Chances are there are a few publishers who regret not supporting the Switch enough in recent years, so we suspect that will no doubt change going forward.