Earlier this week, Nintendo shared its first official sales data for the Switch 2 – confirming the new hybrid system had sold "over 3.5 million units worldwide" in just the first four days, making it the highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware within this amount of time.

Now, in an update, the video game firm has revealed this new device is also the "fastest-selling Nintendo hardware in the US" in four days. This was reported by IGN – with the outlet also told "Switch 2 sales in all regions were approximately twice those of the Nintendo Switch 1 across both consoles' first four days on the market".

This follows reports about the system's positive start in locations like the UK, France and Spain. Unsurprisingly, the launch is also benefiting certain franchises such as Capcom's Street Fighter 6, which has now surpassed five million lifetime sales just a week later.

It's still early days for the Switch 2, and there were obviously some concerns about pricing and supply in the lead-up, but based on the official sales updates so far, it appears to be an excellent start. Nintendo will bolster the new device's software library next month with the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza and it's likely to welcome even more consumers to the Switch 2 family with games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A later this year.

If you're still not convinced about the new system or just want to know what we think here on Nintendo Life, check out our full hardware review.