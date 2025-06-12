The latest Japanese boxed charts are here, courtesy of Famitsu, and golly gosh, would you believe it, Mario Kart World has stormed to the top with a total of 782,566 copies sold. That's simply incredible.

The next in line is the Switch 1 version of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma with 45,703 copies sold. Truth be told, we're a little surprised that MK World wasn't immediately followed up by another Switch 2 game, but it seems the vast majority of buyers have opted for Nintendo's latest flagship title and left it at that. There's always digital sales to account for too, of course.

That said, both Zelda titles on Switch 2 have made the top ten, along with the Switch 2 version of Rune Factory and, of course, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut.

Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd - 8th June) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 782,566 NEW 2

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 45,703 NEW 3 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Switch 17,180 111,904 4 Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi Switch 16,865 NEW 5 Elden Ring Nightreign PS5 12,064 54,822 6 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 2 10,877 NEW 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 7,992 NEW 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 7,529 NEW 9 Yakuza 0: Director's Cut Switch 2 7,486 NEW 10 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 6,771 1,317,174

With hardware this week, as expected, the Switch 2 is off to a roaring start in Japan, but we weren't prepared for just how successful it would be. The console has sold a whopping 947,931 consoles at launch.

This means that the Switch 2 is comfortably the fastest-selling console in Japan of all time, smashing the previous record of 630,552 set by the almighty PlayStation 2. Similarly, the GBA managed to sell 611,000, the DS 468,000, and the original Switch 330,637.

To put this into further perspective, the Switch 2 has already outsold the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X Digital Edition, and the PlayStation 5 Pro combined. It's also almost outsold the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition too, though it's still a little way off surpassing the standard disc version.

We imagine these numbers will only continue to skyrocket in the coming weeks, so long as Nintendo maintains decent stock, and frankly we can't wait to see where the Switch 2 ends up by the end of the year.

Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (2nd - 8th June) Lifetime Unit Sales 1

Switch 2 947,931

NEW

2



PlayStation 5 14,535

5,690,661 3

Switch OLED Model 8,040

9,060,680

4

Switch Lite 6,089

6,581,795

5

PlayStation 5 Pro 4,230 218,056

6

Switch 2,482

20,109,545

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 2,017

974,094

8

Xbox Series S 163

337,686

9

Xbox Series X 113

320,660 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 57

20,820

11 PlayStation 4 24 7,929,628

