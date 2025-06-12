Mario Kart World - Switch
The latest Japanese boxed charts are here, courtesy of Famitsu, and golly gosh, would you believe it, Mario Kart World has stormed to the top with a total of 782,566 copies sold. That's simply incredible.

The next in line is the Switch 1 version of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma with 45,703 copies sold. Truth be told, we're a little surprised that MK World wasn't immediately followed up by another Switch 2 game, but it seems the vast majority of buyers have opted for Nintendo's latest flagship title and left it at that. There's always digital sales to account for too, of course.

That said, both Zelda titles on Switch 2 have made the top ten, along with the Switch 2 version of Rune Factory and, of course, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut.

Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd - 8th June) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 782,566 NEW
2

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Switch

 45,703

NEW
3

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Switch

 17,180 111,904
4 Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi

Switch

 16,865 NEW
5

Elden Ring Nightreign

PS5

12,064

 54,822
6

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Switch 2

 10,877 NEW
7

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 7,992 NEW
8

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 7,529 NEW
9

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut

Switch 2

 7,486

NEW
10

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 6,771 1,317,174

With hardware this week, as expected, the Switch 2 is off to a roaring start in Japan, but we weren't prepared for just how successful it would be. The console has sold a whopping 947,931 consoles at launch.

This means that the Switch 2 is comfortably the fastest-selling console in Japan of all time, smashing the previous record of 630,552 set by the almighty PlayStation 2. Similarly, the GBA managed to sell 611,000, the DS 468,000, and the original Switch 330,637.

To put this into further perspective, the Switch 2 has already outsold the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X Digital Edition, and the PlayStation 5 Pro combined. It's also almost outsold the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition too, though it's still a little way off surpassing the standard disc version.

We imagine these numbers will only continue to skyrocket in the coming weeks, so long as Nintendo maintains decent stock, and frankly we can't wait to see where the Switch 2 ends up by the end of the year.

Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (2nd - 8th June) Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2 947,931
 NEW
2

PlayStation 5

 14,535

5,690,661
3

Switch OLED Model

 8,040
 9,060,680
4
 Switch Lite 6,089
 6,581,795
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

4,230

 218,056
6

Switch

 2,482
 20,109,545
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 2,017
 974,094
8

Xbox Series S

 163
 337,686
9

Xbox Series X

 113

320,660
10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 57
 20,820
11 PlayStation 4 24 7,929,628

