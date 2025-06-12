The latest Japanese boxed charts are here, courtesy of Famitsu, and golly gosh, would you believe it, Mario Kart World has stormed to the top with a total of 782,566 copies sold. That's simply incredible.
The next in line is the Switch 1 version of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma with 45,703 copies sold. Truth be told, we're a little surprised that MK World wasn't immediately followed up by another Switch 2 game, but it seems the vast majority of buyers have opted for Nintendo's latest flagship title and left it at that. There's always digital sales to account for too, of course.
That said, both Zelda titles on Switch 2 have made the top ten, along with the Switch 2 version of Rune Factory and, of course, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut.
Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:
With hardware this week, as expected, the Switch 2 is off to a roaring start in Japan, but we weren't prepared for just how successful it would be. The console has sold a whopping 947,931 consoles at launch.
This means that the Switch 2 is comfortably the fastest-selling console in Japan of all time, smashing the previous record of 630,552 set by the almighty PlayStation 2. Similarly, the GBA managed to sell 611,000, the DS 468,000, and the original Switch 330,637.
To put this into further perspective, the Switch 2 has already outsold the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X Digital Edition, and the PlayStation 5 Pro combined. It's also almost outsold the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition too, though it's still a little way off surpassing the standard disc version.
We imagine these numbers will only continue to skyrocket in the coming weeks, so long as Nintendo maintains decent stock, and frankly we can't wait to see where the Switch 2 ends up by the end of the year.
Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:
What do you make of this week's sales? Let us know down below.
What can I say? Well done. I remember the SNES days with the Players Choice stickers on the box indicating sales of 1 million+ as a big feat. Must seem humorous now considering how many games blow that out the water, including MKW nearing it in first week in Japan alone
Woohoo! Woohoooo!
Well deserved, in my opinion. All I needed was a more powerful and smoother Switch, and we have that for the next generation. I'm good.
It'll be harder for Nintendo to stock up than smash Japanese sales records. If you thought Nintendo dominated Japan before...
As expected considering that these are the Japanese charts but still, love to see it and even more so when looking at the actual numbers - more than 780k for Mario Kart World and especially almost 950k for Switch 2 is crazy (around 55k between the Switch 1 and 2 versions for Guardians of Azuma is nothing to sneeze at either)!
That's an impressive feat considering the stock shortages that have been reported about Japan. Seems Nintendo really did stockpile Switch 2s.
Ohhh my, Nintendo is doing well! I love my S2 also, and I hope everybody that wanted one is enjoying it! Besides World I also did not find the other releases very tempting. I did get Kunitsu gami, which is a lovely game so far!
Amazing numbers. Will definitely be curious if it can maintain sales over the coming weeks.
@JohnnyMind Mario Kart World is almost at 800K, not 80K
That's good to hear, and I'm glad to see that Nintendo stock piled a bunch of them. The only problem I've run into on mine so far is when I put the Switch 2 in the dock while GameChat is up my controllers stop working and I have to restart the Switch 2. It's weird, but I'm sure Nintendo will fix it in a system patch.
@Ollie When you say it outsold the other consoles combined, did you mean the current weekly figures (which it certainly has!), or the launch figures for the other consoles?
Either way, well done S2!!
@RazzBerryPie Oops, deleted a zero by mistake, will immediately fix it - thanks for telling me!
Like it would be anything else.
Even with Switch 2's release, the Switch 1 family still sold more than sixteen thousand units.
To be fair, a lot of those other consoles had very limited supply at launch. Who knows what their sales numbers might’ve been had they had the stock that Nintendo prepared for the Switch 2 launch?
Welcome to Nintendoland.
Population: Nintendo
@NorrinRadd
Which other consoles are you talking about?
Amazing result and one that is well earned off the back of the original Switch.
For my part I am totally sold on the console and I only hope that some of the recent announcements that haven't yet been made for Switch 2 are waiting for a Nintendo direct.
Glad to see the console and Mario Kart sold well.
Physical 3rd party sales aren't great though. Hopefully that will improve.
They delayed release to have inventory and that was the smartest move Nintendo could do - I myself wished it was out sooner but the fact they could make more and sell more more then satisfy their share holders leaving us Switch 2 in the cold reality more inventory means better for Nintendo and those looking to get one or replace their Switch 1 and for the Console warriors to bit their lips.
1. Switch 2 947,931 - NEW
2 . PlayStation 5 14,535 - 5,690,661
These two comparisons is all one needs to know. And when the one month comes in if they hit the 15mils I be surprised...
Interesting to see PS5 Slim model still able to sell 14K units despite being outnumbered by Switch 2.
Apparently sales from My Nintendo Store are not included here, so the actual numbers should be even higher.
@Anti-Matter
Playstation 5 needs to keep going a very, VERY long way.
No surprise, they basically gave the switch 2 away in Japan.
@Anti-Matter wrong website. Push Square has the equivalent article for cheering on the PS5.
OLED Switch is nearing the 10 million milestone. Oh, and Switch 2 is obliterating the competition. Good to see.
@NorrinRadd I don’t think the Japanese population is interested in Xbox regardless if it’s in stock or not.
Love it! Nintendo is so important to gaming that it makes me happy to see the succeed (when deserved, of course). I help contribute to launch sales with one unit. Still have 4 more Switch units in my home to upgrade, hopefully all before Christmas.
I don't know whether to be happy or not for this because I still think Nintendo needs another lesson in humbling, but as a fan it is nice to see regardless.
So it’s outsold the entire Xbox Series in one week…not bad.
Inb4 Jimbo announces “actually….PS2 sold even more copies during this time…”
Also glad to see S2 do well despite the attempts of some people in gaslighting that the system would flop because “too expensive”.
Wow for the first time in ages the PS5 family (not counting PS4) in combined numbers actually beat the Switch family (not counting Switch 2) in combined numbers. That's actually impressive. Hopefully the PS5 live longer than the PS3 does. I can't wait to get back to the Mortal Kombat World again this Summer.
@TrogdorTheBurninator trying too hard. 2/10 trolling…
All hail the king! By the end of this month, the Switch 2 would have already sold 5 to 6 million units worldwide. It's amazing, what Nintendo has achieved.
Nintendo is going to make a resounding case again that power & having all the trendy bells and whistles isn't everything. There was so much speculation that they'd be stuck behind the times without supercharging the Switch 2 because of all the superior powered Switch-likes that have come out in the last seven years. Nevermind that the Game Boy and both DS lines proved that point already, but hey maybe people will remember it this time.
Japan usually accounts for anywhere between 20-33% of total sales for games/hardware. So if the hardware prediction for Switch 2 is supposed to be ~20 million worldwide by 31Mar2026, that means it could possibly surpass the PS5 in the Japanese market in under a year. Practically 1 million new consoles sold in the first weekend is a very strong start for the Switch 2 to hitting projections.
