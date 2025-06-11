Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 5 million units since its initial release in 2023; a milestone helped considerably by the recent release on the Nintendo Switch 2.

This makes it the third best-selling Street Fighter game of all time at the time of writing. Street Fighter V is currently in the lead with a total of 7.8 million sales, and Street Fighter II for the SNES sits at 6.3 million.

The company states it "aims to maximize the game’s userbase" by bringing the game to the Switch 2, and has helped to facilitate this by including cross-play, an initiative that allows players to join online fights across multiple console platforms.

The game hasn't arrived without some controversy, however. Like many third-party releases for the Switch 2, Street Fighter 6 is a Game-Key Card, meaning users will need to download the title from the eShop despite owning a cartridge.

The additional content for the Years 1-2 Fighters Edition also isn't included in the download as standard, but rather via a separate code. It's due to expire in two years too, which means that those who buy the 'physical' release at some point in the latter half of 2027 and beyond won't get all of the content advertised.

Capcom has also confirmed that it considers sales of Game-Key Cards to be digital sales, which honestly makes sense since users are downloading the game from the eShop.

Despite the controversy, Street Fighter 6 is a damn good fighter for the Switch 2. We're not all too keen on the exclusive like gyro controls, but the core gameplay is excellent. We awarded it a well-deserved score of 9/10.