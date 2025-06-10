Here we are folks, the first breakdown of the UK charts since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched.

As expected, the launch line-up has performed exceedingly well, with Mario Kart World comfortably nabbing the top prize. Hogwarts Legacy takes second place, though oddly enough, Switch 2 sales actually lag behind Switch 1 and PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition proved to be a huge draw for Switch 2 owners, with the console securing a whopping 94% of the platform split. Elsewhere, both Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild make it to the top 10, with the Switch 2 Edition releases making up 85% for both titles.

Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition performed admirably too, coming in at number six and netting 98% of the platform split on Switch 2.

One last thing to note, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe narrowly missed out on the top ten, landing at number 11. It honestly would've been so funny to see two Mario Kart titles in the top ten, but alas. Maybe next time!

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Mario Kart World 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 39%, PS5 21%, Switch 2 19%, PS4 18% 2 3 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 34%, PS5 28%, PS4 25%, Xbox 13% - 4 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 94%, PS5 5%, Xbox 1%, PC 0% - 5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 85%, Switch 15% - 6 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 98%, PS5 1%, PS4 0% - 7 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 85%, Switch 15% - 8 Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster 6 9 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 5 10 F1 25 8 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 12 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 2 55%, Switch 45% 3 13 Elden Ring: Nightreign 4 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 52%, PS5 47%, Switch 0 %, Xbox 0% 7 15 Minecraft 37 16 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox 1% 9 17 Grand Theft Auto V 16 18 Gran Turismo 7 11 19 Super Mario Party Jamboree NEW 20 Yakuza 0: Director's Cut 28 21 Split Fiction Switch 2 69%, PS5 27%, Xbox 4% 13 22 Astro Bot 15 23 Assassin's Creed Shadows - 24 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 80%, Switch 10%, PS5 6%, PS4 4% 21 25 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

19 26 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

- 27 Hitman: World of Assassination Switch 2 80%, PS5 20% - 28 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

20 29 Elden Ring

22 30 Nintendo Switch Sports

10 31 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 32 Pokémon Scarlet

40 33 Super Mario Odyssey 14 34 DOOM: The Dark Ages

- 35 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

- 36 EA Sports UFC 5

29 37 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- 38 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - 39 Helldivers II

30 40 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

