Here we are folks, the first breakdown of the UK charts since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched.
As expected, the launch line-up has performed exceedingly well, with Mario Kart World comfortably nabbing the top prize. Hogwarts Legacy takes second place, though oddly enough, Switch 2 sales actually lag behind Switch 1 and PS5.
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition proved to be a huge draw for Switch 2 owners, with the console securing a whopping 94% of the platform split. Elsewhere, both Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild make it to the top 10, with the Switch 2 Edition releases making up 85% for both titles.
Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition performed admirably too, coming in at number six and netting 98% of the platform split on Switch 2.
One last thing to note, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe narrowly missed out on the top ten, landing at number 11. It honestly would've been so funny to see two Mario Kart titles in the top ten, but alas. Maybe next time!
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Mario Kart World
|1
|2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 39%, PS5 21%, Switch 2 19%, PS4 18%
|
2
|3
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 34%, PS5 28%, PS4 25%, Xbox 13%
|
-
|4
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 94%, PS5 5%, Xbox 1%, PC 0%
|
-
|5
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 85%, Switch 15%
|
-
|6
|
Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Switch 2 98%, PS5 1%, PS4 0%
|
-
|7
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 85%, Switch 15%
|
-
|8
|Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
|
6
|9
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
5
|10
|F1 25
|
8
|11
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
NEW
|12
|Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
|Switch 2 55%, Switch 45%
|
3
|13
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
4
|14
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS4 52%, PS5 47%, Switch 0 %, Xbox 0%
|
7
|15
|Minecraft
|
37
|16
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox 1%
|
9
|17
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
16
|18
|Gran Turismo 7
|
11
|19
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
NEW
|20
|Yakuza 0: Director's Cut
|
28
|21
|Split Fiction
|Switch 2 69%, PS5 27%, Xbox 4%
|
13
|22
|Astro Bot
|
15
|23
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
-
|24
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 2 80%, Switch 10%, PS5 6%, PS4 4%
|
21
|25
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
19
|26
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
-
|27
|Hitman: World of Assassination
|Switch 2 80%, PS5 20%
|
-
|28
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
20
|29
|Elden Ring
|
22
|30
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
10
|31
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
-
|32
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
40
|33
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
14
|34
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|
-
|35
|Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
|
-
|36
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
29
|37
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|38
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
-
|39
|Helldivers II
|
30
|40
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
"Hogwarts Legacy takes second place, though oddly enough, Switch 2 sales actually lag behind Switch 1 and PS5."
I'd guess that buying the Switch version + 10£ upgrade is cheaper than buying the Switch 2 version
What surprised me was seeing an EA Sports game selling most on a Nintendo console, what universe is this?!
Crazy how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still only just outside top 10, expected to be down to around the 20-30 range.
Seeing Bravely Default in 8th is unexpected but absolutely great to see.
@mariomaster96 there are millions of switch 1 consoles in uk and not that many switch 2 consoles..same with ps5.
i expect to see a lot of smaller numbers going forward of switch 2 game sales of key cards if the same game is available and has a switch 1 version that can be patched for switch 2...
It’s looking like the Switch is going to sell twice as many units as the PS5 which is amazing!
Street Fighter 6 is there too! I bought it at launch as well, and I have to say I've been having a blast with it. More so than with Mario Kart World. Which doesn't mean MKW isn't a great game, but I've been waiting for ages to finally be able to play SF6.
Does the Yakuza 0 Directo'rs Cut Edition only have a Switch 2 version? I don't see any platform split data.
Glad to see Rune Factory up there, even if it is just outside the top ten - Feels like a long time ago where we all thought the series was dead and buried post RF4
@johnedwin And here I though that the Switch 2 outsold the Switch in just 4 days
Jokes aside, yes while there are probably quite a lot people who actually bought HL for their Switch I still think that people bought the Switch version to upgrade to the Switch 2 version.
For example I could buy a brand new copy for the Switch for 35€ and upgrade for 10€, or I could buy the Switch 2 version for 55€. The former saves me 10€
@Spaceman44 They are talking about the sales of Hogwarts Legacy on those plattforms, not the actual console sales themself
@Ichiban
It’s a launch title. It helps that there’s not many games to play at launch.
@mariomaster96 oops my bad
Seeing Street Fighter 6 high on top 10 like this is a proof that the average consumer doesn't care about Game Key Card, physical card or whatsoever is happening on the internet.
So disappointed not to see FAST Fusion getting the love it deserves
@Khwarezm89 Of course they don't, because it makes absolutely no difference to how they play the game. With game key cards you can buy them from a shop (so potentially cheaper) and you can sell them on when you are done (like any cart). The only scenarios where they are a problem are for people without internet (practically no one) or a potential scenario 30 years in the future if you decide to boot it up and Nintendo have turned off the server.
The whole thing is a storm in a teacup.
@BaldB3lper78 This is a physical only chart, Fast Fusion is download only so will not appear here. Mario Kart is top because the console bundles with Mario Kart download included still counts as physical.
@GrailUK
Doubt it will do well like Switch 1 did for few reasons.
@Ooccoo_Jr TBH I got it day one physical (Game Key Card) too because I don't think in 30 years or so I'll still be playing it.
@Khwarezm89
More like there’s almost nothing to play on launch so titles like Street Fighter get extra boost because of that.
I'm so happy that 3rd party games like SF6, Cyberpunk, Yakuza, and Split Fiction, sold great.
@jolteon23 Correct, director’s cut is currently only on Switch 2
@Spaceman44 Well if that's the case then they go buy it digital to boycott the Game key card but this chart shows the physical sales.
@Khwarezm89
Like i said, Street Fighter get extra boost because lack of titles at launch.
Mario kart brings the oldskool joy on my face.
That is a thing of beauty! Love to see it
