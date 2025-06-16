It seems some eager players have been a little mystified as to the reasons behind a message that's been popping up on their Switch 2 screens during play as of late.

Yep, over on Reddit (thanks GoNintendo) a handful of gamers have been rocking up to report that an alert related to the console's HD Rumble has been popping onto their lovely big LCD screens, as you can see in the post below this very paragraph. Of course, with it being a new console, folk have quickly become concerned that there's something up with their Joy-Con and/or Pro 2 Controllers.

Fear not, however, if you happen to see this very same message, which is something that could definitely happen (although this particular writer, through a whole bunch of reviews on the system thus far, has yet to see it), so stay frosty!

As it turns out, amongst the many new bells and whistles the Switch 2 brings with it, its snazzy new HD Rumble 2 — the reason your Joy-Con and Pro 2 Controller feel so great this time around — has the ability to shut itself off should it overheat or become a burden on other functions, such as battery, we are guessing. Indeed, browsing through the comments from the same post, we've got gamers chiming in on Wind Waker and Cyberpunk 2077 both triggering this same function.

Could it become annoying, though? Or can we switch it off more to the point? (No, no we can't as there's no option in settings.)

There doesn't seem to be a huge amount of rhyme as to how and when the issue presents itself at the moment, but with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 the rumble can become very intensive for entire scenes, and it appears as though a sustained rumble, for around a minute, is what's causing the issue. Perhaps the best bet, certainly with regards to CD Projekt Red's game, is to turn the rumble down in-game.

Nintendo has already discussed the decreased the volume of rumble on Switch 2, so it's obviously an aspect of the machine they've been spending a lot of time refining and keeping an eye on. We've reached out to Nintendo asking about the exact conditions and reasons for this warning to pop up - we'll keep you posted with any updates.

