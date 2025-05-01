We're still finding out new details about the Switch 2 and one other little update that's recently been discovered is tied to the new Joy-Con 2 controllers.

On Nintendo's backwards compatibility page covering the Switch games that will play on Switch 2, some more information about the Joy-Con 2's 'HD Rumble' feature has been revealed. Underneath a segment about Everybody 1-2-Switch! it's mentioned how the volume of force feedback vibrations has been reduced.

This could apparently make it "more difficult" to play a certain minigame in this title, and may also impact other experiences.

"The volume of the Joy-Con 2 controllers' force feedback vibrations has been reduced compared to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, so it may be more difficult to find hidden Joy-Con 2 in the minigame Joy-Con Hide & Seek."

So, while HD Rumble is now quieter, it will be harder to play select games (like Everybody 1-2-Switch!) from the Switch library.