It's a hectic old time, is this new console business. There are new games, new hardware, new bits and bobs of every description to read up on, buy and, if you're a delivery driver, to get safely from warehouse to customers' homes. Of course, not all delivery drivers are built the same or employ the same techniques to ensure that your goods — in this case a Switch 2, apparently — arrive as they should.

For us, regardless of the package, well, we would assume most would adopt a fairly routine method of walking right up to the door and handing it over to whoever lives there, who in this case is likely waiting for a shot on Mario Kart World.

However, and as seen on u/NintendoSwitch, one gamer has apparently captured — via the magic of the humble doorbell camera — a delivery man using an entirely new method.

New skill unlocked! As you can see in the clip above, this particular technique involves throwing the parcel (hopefully they got some bubble wrap in there) in the general direction of a house.

This particular shot didn't make it all the way to the door, although it did fairly well. Maybe next time!

Happily, the poster also confirms a little down the comments underneath their video that the Switch 2 was, box aside, quite remarkably fine!

Comment

by u/marcf747 from discussion

in Switch

A happy ending.

Have you had any consoles thrown at your house lately? Delivery person ever chuck a GameCube through a window? Make sure to let us know!