Given the improved specs in the recently released Switch 2, it's not entirely surprising that the system's battery can't quite keep up with its predecessor's (though with the increased size, one has to imagine that Nintendo could stuff a bigger one in there). But just how good / bad is it?

Well, our lovely video producer Alex has put it through its paces to see exactly how long it's likely to last with a variety of different games. To start, he sat down and played Mario Kart World until the battery died completely, going from 100% right down to 0%. This lasted for just over 2 hours and 10 minutes, though it's important to note that Mario Kart World is a flagship title for the console.

When testing other games such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Sonic Mania, Metroid Dread, and Super Mario World, the battery ranges from just over 2 hours to around 5 and a half (though these are rough estimates based on how much battery percentage is lost over a 20-minute session).

So all in all, the Switch 2's battery is about what you'd expect from a console of this calibre, putting it in line with other powerful handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

We're hopeful Nintendo might provide updated models later down the line with improved battery life, but for now, this is about as good as we're going to get.