Hideo Kojima has been out and about and doing interviews at the Sydney Film Festival as part of the build-up to the release of his upcoming, Australian-set sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

As shared by GamesRadar, the Metal Gear Solid director openly chatted about a whole bunch of topics, including one rather cool Game Boy Advance title by Konami that he produced back in 2003. During the conversation, as he discusses his creative spark and how eureka moments come about, he mentions Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand as an example of his interest in infusing game experiences with new tech.

Indeed, with this in mind, Kojima gave an example of how Konami's toy division once manufactured a UV-light-detecting teddy bear (just what we've always wanted!). It failed to gain any traction, for some reason, and so, with Konami sitting on a load of unused components, Kojima pounced, striking a deal on the UV-sensor tech on the cheap to incorporate into the Boktai cartridges so that the game could detect actual real sunlight and charge up your in-game weapon to kill vampires. Pretty rad, right?

"UV sensors were so expensive at the time," he said. "You have to select the ideas at the best time."

And so it proved, as Boktai released to cracking reviews, and sits on a rating of 83% over at Metacritic, which is actually 1% more than Death Stranding, so maybe someone should look at sticking some UV tech into the sequel, eh.

Have you played Boktai: The Sun Is In Your Hand? Can we borrow your copy? Let us know in the comments!