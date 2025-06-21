Nintendo shared all sorts of new information about Donkey Kong Bananza during the title's Direct earlier this week.

According to updated listings, Nintendo has been able to work its magic and reduce the game's file size from 10GB down to 8.5GB. It's not all that much, but given the size of various other titles on the Switch 2, we're sure many users will appreciate the extra space.

Although this game is less than half the size of Mario Kart World (which had a file size of 21.9GB at launch) it will still be packed with many sub-layers to explore.

During the Donkey Kong Direct this week, Nintendo revealed Odd Rock is actually Pauline along with features like a co-op mode, multiple transformations for DK, and even a new Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo.

Donkey Kong Bananza launches exclusively for the Switch 2 on 17th July, with the new amiibo arriving on the same date.