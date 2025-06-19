Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

We're all still hyped full of bananergy after yesterday's Donkey Kong Bananza-focused Direct and, if you're anything like us, you'll likely have been straight onto the official Nintendo website to check out further details. Standard practice.

However, as we've found over the past 24 hours or so, jumping onto the Japanese version of the site reveals a Donkey Kong Bananza section that has a bunch more details than we've got so far in the US/UK. Indeed, our man Zion has been breaking down the Direct, whilst also digging into new deets he's uncovered on said Japanese site, and well, there's lots juicy stuff to pick at here.

You can check out Zion's video for yourself up top for a much more detailed round-up of everything, but of particular interest here is that he's been looking at the sub-layers (that is, the levels that make up the world that you dig down through in the game) and attempting to piece them all together using both the Direct trailer and the extra details found tucked away on Nintendo's Japanese site.

By doing so, he's attempted to order the nine levels he believes are included, as they'll appear in the game, even digging into some of the minigames and deducing where they may show up.

The levels Zion's managed to work out thus far seem to appear in the game in the following order:

Ingot Isle

Lagoon Layer

Hilltop Layer

Canyon Layer

???

'Ice & Lava'

Forest Layer

???

'Beach'

As you can see, there's info still missing here, including two missing areas and some names that are placeholders. It certainly gives us a much easier-to-grasp overview of how this one may flow, and an early idea of just how much variety there's gonna be in this one when it drops in just a few weeks' time.

Other juicy details that Zion has picked out in this breakdown include some returning tracks from DK games of the past, as well as a whole bunch of other stuff that, we'll be honest, we'd never have noticed without him!

It's fascinating — and very exciting — stuff for anyone who's been waiting years for a new DK game. Bananza really is beginning to look like a surprisingly inventive banger, and the full breakdown gives lots of details on each area too, so go check it out!

Getting hyped Donkey Kong Bananza? Did you notice that we are?