Nintendo released a bunch of first-party updates last night to ensure everything is in tip-top condition for tomorrow's Switch 2 launch. Most of these updates were all about making the most of the new console's beefed-up power or features like GameShare, but we wanted to quickly highlight one specific patch note for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which looks to be going some way to fix the game's most frustrating feature.

We are talking, of course, about the Echo selection menu. This long list of summonables gave us a right headache when we were first getting to grips with the Hylian adventure last year, with its single scrolling line making it far more difficult than it should be to track down a specific item for a specific puzzle.

The new update, however, seems to be taking some strides to fix that. Listed in the 'General' section of the game's latest patch notes, Nintendo states it has "Added a feature to display only favourited echoes in the list of echoes after 30 or more echoes have been learned."

Just like that, the list of 127 Echoes can be cut down to a select handful that you want to keep easily accessible. You can mark Echoes as a Favourite in either the in-game journal or via the Echoes list by pressing 'X' on your chosen item.

It might not go all the way to fixing the selection menu, but it's certainly a step in the right direction — heck, a 'Favourites' tab was one of the solutions we suggested when we first discussed our issues with the menu back in October. It all should help to make the Switch 2 experience that bit sweeter. We have already caught a glimpse of how Echoes of Wisdom and Link's Awakening perform on the new hardware, and with this handy feature in tow, we're almost tempted to dive back into both.