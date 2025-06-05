Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Update [ ]: After hitting a midnight launch, our lovely video producer Felix has his Switch 2 and has already been comparing Link's Awakening on Switch 1 and 2 side-by-side. And it's night and day if you found the stutters tough to take back in 2019!

You can check out the results in his video above (and marvel at his impressive synchronisation skills in keeping the footage from both consoles as close as possible on both runs!), and let us know below if this tempts you to (re)play LA.

Original Story: VGC has shared its first look at The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Link's Awakening running on the Switch 2.

Both titles are fairly notorious for their performance issues on Switch, but judging from this early look, it seems that they have been improved drastically for the new system. That said, there are still a few hiccups – particularly in Echoes of Wisdom – in which the frame rate seems to randomly stutter for a second or two.

We're in proper nit-picky territory here when compared to how the games ran on the Switch 1, but it's still worth noting that performance isn't perfect. It's better though – much better. How this will affect your own enjoyment will depend on how much you're able to tolerate issues like this.

Echoes of Wisdom and Link's Awakening join the likes of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Super Mario Odyssey, and ARMS as titles that have gained free performance updates for the Switch 2. These updates mainly target performance and visual enhancements, but with 51 Worldwide Classics, the ability to GameShare has also been added.

Depending on your region, the Switch 2 is either out now or out very, very soon. The official launch date is 5th June 2025, and if you're in the UK or Ireland, retailer Smyths is holding a midnight launch at all of its stores, with limited stock available for those who have not yet secured a pre-order.