Nintendo has been rolling out game updates every week since the Switch 2 arrived earlier this month, and we've now got a new patch for Mario Kart World.

This follows a small patch last week and bumps the game up to Version 1.1.2. It comes with some general adjustments and also resolves some more issues you may or may not have encountered during the game's races. If we find out what else is going on behind the scenes with this one, we'll let you know.

Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support page:

Mario Kart World - Ver. 1.1.2 (Released June 25, 2025)



General

Adjusted courses selected in “Random” when selecting next course in a wireless “VS Race.”

Fixed Issues

Made readjustments to fix an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Online Play” and “Knockout Tour.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes can’t recover quickly after falling off the course in "Dino Dino Jungle".

Fixed an issue where you continually hit the wall near the finish line of “Boo Cinema” when transformed into Bullet Bill.

This follows an update for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour yesterday. Nintendo has also updated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey this week.