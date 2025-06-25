Nintendo is kind of showing its support this week for Welcome Tour with the game's first notable update now available for the Switch 2.

This bumps it from 1.0.0 up to Version 1.0.1. According to the official patch notes, it resolves multiple issues to enhance the overall gameplay experience. It we find out what exactly is going on behind the scenes with this update, we'll let you know.

For now, here is the official rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour: Ver. 1.0.1 (24th June 2025)

General

"Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience."

Whether we'll see this game get any significant content updates in the future is unclear at this stage, but at the moment, it seems Nintendo will at least be patching any issues discovered.

This follows an update for the other Switch 2 exclusive Mario Kart World last week. Nintendo has also rolled out some Switch game updates today for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey.

If you've not tried out Welcome Tour on the Switch 2 yet, you can check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We actually thought it was surprisingly delightful.