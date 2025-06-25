Nintendo has released a new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bumping the Switch game up to Version 13.0.4.

This appears to resolve a few minor issues tied to offline and online play. There was one issue with Mii Fighters that's now been solved and online Switch 2 and Switch connections have been fixed. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Ver. 13.0.4 (Released 24th June 2025)

Offline

Fixed an issue in which thumbnail images displaying Mii Fighters would sometimes not be generated correctly when creating or modifying a Mii Fighter and saving it in Games & More.

Related: Online

The following issues have been fixed in Nintendo Switch 2 system version 20.1.5, released on June 18, 2025:

When a Nintendo Switch 2 player and a Nintendo Switch player were matched up in online play, the match may have ended immediately if someone was using a Mii Fighter.

Nintendo originally acknowledged this update following the Switch 2's system firmware update last week. It's also been working on resolving more issues tied to Switch backwards compatibility over the past month.

Apart from Smash Ultimate, Nintendo has also updated the Switch title Super Mario Odyssey today, bumping it up to Version 1.4.1. According to the official patch notes for this one, several issues have been addressed to improve the overall gameplay experience on the Switch 2.