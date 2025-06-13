We're not sure how or when including old tech in your brand new controllers became something to be boasting about, especially when it's Bluetooth technology that's been around since the early noughties, but that's where we're at with the Switch 2's wake-up function currently.

Now, we all know by now that it's a bit of a pain that the original Switch Pro Controller, very surprisingly, doesn't support the ability to wake up Nintendo's new console, which is just daft, let's be brutally honest. Nobody wants to fork out the price of a Pro 2 Controller just for this function (not in this economy!).

And so, Gulikit, the maestros of everything controller-related, have just dropped a new trailer for their new Switch 2 tech, with the emphasis firmly on the fact that they are the first third-party company to include the Switch 2 wake-up ability in their controllers.

You may know Gulikit already, they're pros when it comes to controller stick tech like TMR and Hall Effect, and they're also currently working on modules to help with potential stick drift on Switch 2, as we reported a little earlier in the week.

You can check out a video of one of the company's controllers waking up a Switch 2 below (hold on to your hats, it's a wild ride!), although we're sure it won't be long until the honour of being the only third-party brand with this unique function will be a thing of the past.

#NintendoSwitch #GuliKit #Newrelease pic.twitter.com/VTj0kLCFfo 🚨 Check out our new tech!!! We are proud to say GuliKit is the world's first third-party controller brand to support Nintendo Switch 2 wake-up. #Switch2 June 13, 2025

Judging by the post on social media, the company will perhaps release a software patch for their entire range of Switch 2-compatible controllers to enable this function, we'll keep you posted on the ins and outs of that all as it becomes clearer. And it's interesting to note, too, that looking back through their social media, Gulikit have been working on this, even describing in another post how they've found that the new console uses a different protocol just days ago. Seems they had a breakthrough.

Based on our testing, the Switch 2 uses a new system protocol. Even controllers like the original Switch Pro, which support wake-up on the original Switch, are currently unable to wake up the Switch 2. As a result, our controllers also cannot wake up the Switch 2 console at this… https://t.co/WLzzNX5Xvx June 9, 2025

Let's hope it's not too long before this semi-essential function is once again included in all Switch 2 controllers!

Got any Gulikit controllers or modules for Switch or Switch 2? Let us know how you find their gear in the comments!