Switch 2 is here and users are slowly discovering all sorts of compatibility issues with select games and accessories. If you happen to own an 8BitDo controller, you might have noticed it's simply not working with Nintendo's new hybrid device.

Fortunately, there is a way to resolve this for certain 8BitDo products. As highlighted on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, "out of the box" these gamepads do not pair correctly and you'll need to download some patches. You can visit the links to these downloads via the Nintendo Switch subreddit.

These are for the Ultimate C Switch (V1), the Ultimate C2 Switch (V2) and various others. Here are the full instructions to install these updates:

1. start controller with L +R + HOME until light on top beside USBC is red

2. connect via USBC to PC

3. Load patch software above for your device (contains exe and 1.01 firmware)

4. Install firmware (takes some seconds)

5. Works now perfectly with Switch 2

So there you go, once you've downloaded the update and followed these steps to install it, your 8BitDo controller should be good to go on the Switch 2. If you do want to request support of other devices from 8BitDo, you can reach out via its support page.

If you don't have an 8BitDo controller, there are also plenty of other options available – ranging from Nintendo's official Pro Controller 2 gamepad to various other third-party options from companies like Hori and PowerA.