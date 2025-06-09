Despite some gripes with the D-pad, it was tough to imagine how Nintendo might improve on the Switch Pro Controller until we finally got our hands on the new one. And while it's a pricey upgrade and one that you might want to put off if you've got a perfectly functioning Switch 1 version, the Pro Controller 2 is a very nice bit of kit.

As you'd expect, industrious gamers have been dismantling the console and its accessories since launch, and GameTraderZero has taken the new pad apart to see what makes it tick and how easy it will be to repair should something go wrong.

Giving us a good look at the innards, it appears that Nintendo turned to Alps Alpine (a Japanese company that specialises in automotive and consumer electronic components such as switches) to supply the sticks for this pad - or at least some of them.

As pointed out by Nintendo Patents Watch, you can see the back of the stick module bearing the manufacturer's name and what appears to be a custom stick design for the Switch 2 controller.

A new teardown of Pro Controller 2 confirmed that its analog sticks are manufactured by Alps Alpine. It seems to be a custom design. #アルプスアルパイン gametraderzero.com/blogs/news/s... — Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T08:57:23.504Z

Perhaps most excitingly for people who like to repair, mod, or just fiddle with their gear, GameTraderZero points out that the design used means replacement is possible without the need to fetch the soldering iron. Hurrah!

However, they also point out that "more intricate internal design" of the pad and other factors make it more complicated to disassemble compared to the old version. If you've played Welcome Tour, Nintendo details the challenges of moulding the new pad in such a way that your hand wouldn't rest on grooves which would collect everyday grime and dust.

The intense interest in the Switch 2's analog(ue) sticks stems from the infamous 'Joy-Con drift' issues that plagued the Switch 1's controllers. Teardowns of the new Joy-Con reveal sticks that look quite similar to the last-gen version, too, although Nintendo says they've been totally redesigned.

While the Pro Controller didn't suffer in the same way, it's nice to see these smooth-feeling upgrades in the latest 'Pro' pad. Hopefully, they'll stand the test of time.