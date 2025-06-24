Those of you wanting to play the Gex Trilogy on your shiny new Switch 2s, the wait is over.

Limited Run Games has dropped a patch today that fixes previous compatibility issues which prevented the game from working properly on the new console.

"The day has arrived, and GEX Trilogy's Switch 2 compatibility patch has finally been approved!" The company posted on social media. All you have to do is download the update and you should be able to jump into Crystal Dynamics' classic gecko-starring trilogy.

If you bought the game and encountered issues, please download the latest update to enjoy GEX Trilogy on your Nintendo Switch 2. This patch will be included on the physical release, and we sincerely appreciate everyone's patience! — Limited Run Games (@limitedrungames.com) 2025-06-24T12:30:19.660Z

For anyone holding out for the physical release — which includes some special artwork from Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, of all people — the patch will be included on the cartridge. Phew!

The physical games publisher has been having a number of issues with its Carbon Engine games on the Switch 2 since the console's launch. Fortunately, last week's firmware update from Nintendo seems to have fixed a bunch of them, but problems with Gex did for LRG to ask Nintendo to pull the game from the Switch 2 eShop.

Fortunately, there's no need for that to happen now! We're meant to be getting the PAL versions in a future update, alongside the iconic UK voice acting, too, so there's never been a better time to play Gex.

Are you excited to dive into the Gex Trilogy on Switch 2? Tempt us in the comments.