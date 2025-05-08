Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Limited Run Games has shared the release date for the long-awaited return of everyone's favourite gaming gecko, Gex. The Gex Trilogy launches on Switch (and other consoles) on 16th June 2025, and it's obviously getting a rather lavish special edition.

So, uh, yeah, let's talk about that collector's edition. Well, there's two of them, but we're mostly referring to the 'Tail Time Edition', a $199.99 bundle that includes — among other expected things — a 36” inflatable doll of Gex. Yes, we weren't messing around in the headline.

A similarly surprising inclusion is the Collector's Box featuring art by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano. Not a collaboration we were expecting, but it's pretty cool. Otherwise, it's your standard pin, trading cards, statue, soundtrack, and steelbook.

$199.99 is a lot of money, but you can get the steelbook, poster, a soundtrack selection, and a retro box alongside the game for $74.99, or just grab the standard release for $39.99.

Blow-up dolls aside, let's talk about what the Gex Trilogy contains. You've got Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko all bundled together with various quality of life improvements. You can save anywhere in all three games and rewind in case you make a mistake. Plus, the latter two games support native 16:9 widescreen and have been retooled to work with full 360 analogue controls. No more eight-directional movement!

Gex certainly isn't the first mascot platformer many think of, but he's accrued a very dedicated fanbase over the years. He's joining a number of other retro mascots such as Croc, Tomba, and Bubsy who have (or are making) a comeback.

Are you excited to see Gex return? What about that Yoshitaka Amano artwork, hey? Let us know what you think of it all in the comments.