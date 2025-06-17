Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

The Gex Trilogy is now officially available on Nintendo's Switch and this happy throwback is already preparing a new update.

As teased online, the publisher Limited Run Games is excited for "European GEX fans" to be able to relive the second and third games as they remember – with the "PAL versions" and the addition of the "voices of Leslie Philips and Danny John-Jules".

"It’s been in the works for a while and we’re finally able to announce that the PAL versions of GEX 2 & GEX 3, featuring the [GEX] voices of Leslie Philips and Danny John-Jules, respectively, will be added in an update!"

This update is now live on Steam (PC) and will follow on other platforms when the patch has been certified. Here's a little bit more about it from the Steam community page, which notes how "save data is not transferable" between each regional version.

"Once the update is downloaded and applied, you will be able to select the PAL versions on the menu by changing the regional flag to your preference before starting the game. Due to the fact that the NTSC and PAL versions of the game are completely separate game builds, please be aware that save data is not transferable between regional versions of the same game."

If you haven't already read our Gex Trilogy review on Nintendo Life, the missing voices were actually one of our 'cons' and no doubt disappointed some returning fans, so it's nice to see this will be patched.