Accessory makers aren't wasting any time getting their own Switch 2 products out on the door and the latest reveal comes from manufacturer JSAUX. It's a "Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Case" with built-in charging.

While we wouldn't normally suggest you try and charge a device from inside a case, with this one you apparently can. Additionally, it's "durable" and "portable" and also comes with some "smart storage" options for the price of $24.99 USD. Here's the official rundown:

"This lightweight Pro Controller case, made from premium materials for long-term use, is designed to fit the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller as well as other similar shaped controllers. It protects against impacts, scratches, and splashes. The case also features compartments for storing cables, headphones, and game cards, and includes a built-in plug that allows you to charge the controller without removing it from the case."

This is just one of many accessories JSAUX has revealed in recent weeks and is "now available". Alongside this case, it's offering a dual Joy-Con Grip, a GripCase with Travel Cover, ModCase (a controller case for your Switch 2), Joy-Con charging Docks, and more. You can find out what other accessories are on offer for the Switch 2 in our guides here on Nintendo Life.