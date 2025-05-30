JSAUX Accessory
Image: JSAUX

Accessory makers aren't wasting any time getting their own Switch 2 products out on the door and the latest reveal comes from manufacturer JSAUX. It's a "Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Case" with built-in charging.

While we wouldn't normally suggest you try and charge a device from inside a case, with this one you apparently can. Additionally, it's "durable" and "portable" and also comes with some "smart storage" options for the price of $24.99 USD. Here's the official rundown:

"This lightweight Pro Controller case, made from premium materials for long-term use, is designed to fit the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller as well as other similar shaped controllers. It protects against impacts, scratches, and splashes. The case also features compartments for storing cables, headphones, and game cards, and includes a built-in plug that allows you to charge the controller without removing it from the case."

JSAUX Accessory
Image: JSAUX
JSAUX Accessory
Image: JSAUX

This is just one of many accessories JSAUX has revealed in recent weeks and is "now available". Alongside this case, it's offering a dual Joy-Con Grip, a GripCase with Travel Cover, ModCase (a controller case for your Switch 2), Joy-Con charging Docks, and more. You can find out what other accessories are on offer for the Switch 2 in our guides here on Nintendo Life.

Would you be interested in an accessory like this? Let us know in the comments.