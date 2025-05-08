Accessory manufacturer JSAUX has revealed a rather fetching new Joy-Con charging dock for the upcoming Switch 2.

Though not yet available for pre-order on the official website at the time of writing, the 'EnergyFlow Joy-Con Charging Dock' will cost $35.99 and will charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers at once. It also sports a pretty slick RGB light strip, but this can be turned off if you're not a fan of the distraction.

JSAUX also has a decent range of Switch 2 accessories, including a transparent protective sleeve while in handheld mode, Joy-Con 2 grips, carrying cases, screen protectors, cartridge cases, and more. It's also offering up an early-bird deal in which you can bag $10 off orders over $30, and $20 off orders over $50. This is only in place until the launch date of 5th June 2025, but it's a pretty nice deal if you're looking to stock up on a few accessories.

What's frustrating, however, is that this deal is being openly advertised, yet only a select few accessories are actually available for pre-order; most simply have the option to be notified when available.

Still, it's a pretty slick charging dock if you're in the market for that kind of thing.