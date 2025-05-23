Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Alongside Sonic's new campaign launch this week, it seems his upcoming racing game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has now been officially rated.

This rating by Sega popped up in Australia earlier this month. According to the Australian Classification Board, it will be 'PG' for 'Parental Guidance' and contains "in-game purchases, mild gambling themes, online interactivity and chat".

This game was originally announced at The Game Awards last December, with Sega at the time mentioning how it was coming "soon" to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. So hopefully this latest rating is a sign the game really is arriving "soon". It's worth noting, there's no mention of a Switch 2 release (yet).

Here's a quick description about it:

"Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate machine to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items for the win!"

Sega will be kicking off Nintendo's new hardware generation with Sonic X Shadow Generations and a handful of other games.

The company's new Sonic campaign intends to dedicate an entire year to the blue blur's trademark characteristics of "speed and attitude" starting with a Red Bull collaboration.