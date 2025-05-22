Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Update [ ]: Following some teaser posts on social media earlier this week, Sega has now officially unveiled its Sonic Racing Around the World brand campaign - an entire year dedicated to Sonic's trademark characteristics of "speed and attitude".

This campaign will support the upcoming release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and unite the "Sonic community" by encouraging their full potential to go above and beyond. It follows on from the previous year's campaign "Fearless: Year of Shadow".

To get this new campaign underway, Sega has teamed up with Red Bull as well as the rally and stunt driver Brandon Semenuk to create a new trailer. This same video apparently features Easter eggs from Sonic: CrossWorlds.

“The Racing Around the World fan celebration embodies everything fans love about Sonic from his superfast speed, bold attitude, and ability to inspire fans to push their limits. Our partnership with Red Bull delivers a thrilling stunt racing film that brings key elements from the Sonic universe to life for fans worldwide. We hope it brings fans together and allows them to experience the excitement of the Sonic Racing universe like never before.”

According to Sega, fans can also expect new racing-inspired brand partnerships, upcoming mobile game events, merchandise and "much more". There's also an official webpage you can take a look at to find out more.

Original Story: [Wed 21st May, 2025 00:30 BST]:

Sonic the Hedgehog is known for all sorts of partnerships and ahead of the arrival of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sega might be teasing some sort of collaboration with the energy drink company Red Bull.

Sonic's official social media account posted a rally car featuring a Sonic the Hedgehog graphic and in a separate post there's a close-up of Red Bull's logo, with Red Bull Gaming even acknowledging it with the eye emoji:

👀 — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) May 20, 2025

Sonic fans (as well as racing and rally fans) have responded with all sorts of thoughts, theories and even some jokes about what announcement could be taking place next:

It's the same sticker that Williams used when he got together with Sega pic.twitter.com/xMgh3rZclw May 20, 2025



The next will be “get set” and the third will be “go” and they’ll shadow drop Sonic Racing Crossworlds. That or shadow drop Sonic R 2 or a Sonic R Remake on the Nintendo eShop. And only the eShop. pic.twitter.com/LtSMl6RMlY Guarantee this is one of three posts.The next will be “get set” and the third will be “go” and they’ll shadow drop Sonic Racing Crossworlds. That or shadow drop Sonic R 2 or a Sonic R Remake on the Nintendo eShop. And only the eShop. https://t.co/zMyxxp8Mbe May 20, 2025

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was originally announced at The Game Awards last year, with Sega mentioning at the time how it was coming soon to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. This latest collab would follow on from a team up with the DC Universe.

Since then, there have been closed network tests, but there's no word on when exactly this game will be released. It's certainly a busy year for racing fans with titles like Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion and Kirby Air Riders 2 all scheduled for 2025.