The Nintendo Today! app has continued its never-ending stream of Switch 2 information drops with a closer look at the new Pro Controller's fresh rear buttons, specifically, how easy it is to set them up.

In a new app segment titled 'How to Use the GL and GR Buttons', Nintendo explains that mapping an input to one of these bonus buttons all comes down to a simple press of the HOME Button. Just like on Switch 1, holding the HOME Button will open the Quick Settings on Switch 2, where you will be able to assign commands for GL and GR.

You simply have to select the relevant back button in the Quick Settings, press the button you want it to correspond to, and you're ready to roll. What's more, Nintendo reaffirms that "The system will remember each user's button assignments for each game they play," so you don't have to worry about doing this process every. single. time.

As ever, the app info is accompanied by an informative little video, showing the topic in action. You can catch it on the Nintendo Today! app, or watch it in full in the following BlueSky post from @OatmealDome:

[Switch 2] Use the Quick Settings menu to map the GL and GR buttons to whatever you want. These buttons are available on the Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip and the Pro Controller 2. (Also, day 1 patch confirmed for Mario Kart World. The title screen says it is on version 1.1.0.) — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T15:20:19.9557579Z

While this writer can't imagine the bonus buttons coming into play all that often, it's still a nice little addition to finally see enacted on Switch 2 — particularly given how many third-party Switch 1 controllers have offered it over the years.

Of course, you can still use the Switch 1 Pro Controller to play Switch 2 games, but you won't be able to wake the system by pressing the controller's HOME Button. You'll also miss out on the rear buttons, the new C Button and a headphone jack, but you knew that already.