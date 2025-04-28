Nintendo has released a new video via its Nintendo Today! app which showcases the features and form factor of the new Switch 2 Pro Controller (thanks, Stealth40k).

If you've already got the original Switch Pro Controller, then you might be looking at the latest iteration and wondering what's actually different. Well, there are a few things. For starters, we've now got two additional buttons on the back of the device labelled 'GL' and 'GR' which can be mapped to whichever input you desire.

A headphone jack has also been provided at the bottom of the device, which means you can now enjoy docked mode with headphones without being tethered to your Switch console. Finally, although the form factor is remarkably similar to the previous model, the buttons have been enlarged, and the grips are ever-so-slightly slimmer to allow your fingers to curve around to those new back buttons more easily.

Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 Pro Controller on the Nintendo Today app — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T02:34:15.352Z

What's perhaps not apparent in the video is the improvement made to the analogue sticks. Although it's been confirmed that they won't feature Hall Effect technology to help prevent drifting, Nintendo has made a point to note how smooth and quiet the new sticks are.

After going hands on with the controller at a recent Switch 2 Experience event, we can certainly agree that whatever Nintendo has done with this new controller, the new sticks feel remarkable.

Now, let's take a look at the original Switch Pro Controller and the new Switch 2 Pro Controller and see how they compare:

The Switch 2 Pro Controller is priced at £74.99 / $84.99. Nintendo is also launching a GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch Online to coincide with the release of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX on launch day for NSO + Expansion Pack subscribers.