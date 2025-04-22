For all the Switch 1 Pro Controller's good points (and there are a lot of them), it can take its sweet time getting to a full charge. Fortunately, the Switch 2 Pro Controller seems to be speeding things along in this department.

Nintendo has revealed the technical specifications for the upcoming console's official controller, claiming that it will take approximately 3.5 hours for a full charge — when charged with the right cables, of course. For comparison's sake, the original Pro Controller took almost twice as long for a full charge, with Nintendo estimating a whopping six hours to take it to 100%.

Both controllers have an estimated 40-hour battery life, too, so you'll need to give the Pro Controller 2 a full charge just as infrequently as its predecessor.

Aside from charging twice as fast, the Pro Controller 2 also boasts a handful of console-specific additions like the new C Button, HD Rumble 2 and two bonus GL/GR buttons on the back. It's also marginally smaller and lighter, measuring in at 105mm x 148mm x 60.2mm and weighing 235g (compared to the original controller's 106mm x 152mm x 60mm, 246g). Oh, and it also has a headphone jack now, which we're still amazed its predecessor missed out on.

Other than that, it's much the same as what we've seen before. The Pro Controller 2 has the same gyro and NFC capabilities as the 'Pro Controller 1', and comes packed with a USB-C charging cable.

For those not sold on the new features, you'll still be able to use your original Pro Controller on Switch 2, you just won't be able to wake the console by pressing the controller's home button.