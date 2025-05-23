Having trouble deciding who to romance in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma? Well fear not, as Marvelous has a solution for you — timeline and world hopping (thanks Siliconera!).

No, we're not joking; the official Rune Factory PR account announced that you can date and marry multiple different characters in the upcoming Rune Factory game by using the "Technique to Travel Between Worlds". The mechanic doesn't have a name in English just yet.

This mechanic lets you jump to an alternate timeline without consequence, meaning your family, partner, and everything else remains in-tact in the real world. You can have up to 30 different timelines active, and that's more than enough to explore all 12 romance options in the main game. Phew!

Other similar games usually have consequences for attempting to date multiple characters, or just straight-up won't let you do it without ending your current relationships.

Some titles, like Rune Factory 2, have rival marriages, but rarely do you have this freedom of choice. We've seen the phrase "interdimensional adultery" being thrown around here and, uh... yeah?

Who is the producer's favourite romance option in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, though? Well, he loves all of them — which is a good thing given that you can smooch all of them!

Are you getting Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma or Switch or Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below.