Just when we thought we were starting to get a grip on what would and would not be on Switch 2 cartridges, publisher Marvelous comes in with another bombshell (thanks for the heads up, @Wario64).

In a recently published Q&A section regarding the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Marvelous started to unpack what the game's physical copy actually entails. According to the site, the red Switch 2 cart contains the full Switch 1 game and the Switch 2 Upgrade Pack, but it can be inserted into and played on either console.

The publisher states that you won't need to download the full game to get it running on Switch 2, but instead, "the correct version will launch automatically" once you've put it in your console. Huh.

Here's the full rundown from Marvelous:

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a red 64GB game card that includes, in full, the Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.

There’s no need to download the full game: simply insert the card into either a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 console, and the correct version will launch automatically.

Like most modern titles, there may be small updates or patches available at launch to provide minor fixes and improvements, but rest assured: the complete game is on the game card, ready to play from day one.

The Switch 2 version of Guardians of Azuma boasts higher resolution visuals and improved frame rates over the Switch 1 edition, and mouse support is thrown in there too. Aside from the physical copy, you'll be able to purchase a Switch 2 upgrade pack for the base game for £10 / €10 / $15.

So, red Switch 2 carts can seemingly work in the Switch 1 console. We imagine that a lot of this is going to be on a case-by-case basis set by publishers in the coming years, but gosh, our heads hurt already.

In related news, EA revealed earlier this week that Split Fiction's Friend Pass will let you play the upcoming Switch 2 co-op adventure with a pal on Switch 1.