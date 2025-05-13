One of the biggest talking points out of the Switch 2 reveal has been Nintendo's new Game Key Cards. For those who missed it, these physical cartridges don't contain the game itself, but rather a download key to access the title digitally. We've already seen this format confirmed for the likes of Street Fighter 6, Split Fiction, Star Wars Outlaws and many more titles, and now, a new leak may explain why (thanks, Gizmodo).

Last week, Dexerto reported that Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works had been hacked, leading to a boatload of leaks regarding the studio's upcoming titles and updates. According to leaker and Universo Nintendo editor @necrolipe, one piece of info out of the hack suggests that Nintendo is only offering very limited format options for third-party Switch 2 releases, potentially explaining why so many are turning to the Game Key Card option.

According to @necrolipe's tweet (via Google Translate), studios have just three options when it comes to launching on Switch 2: a digital-only release, a Game Key Card (codenamed "POTION" in the leak, apparently) or a 64GB full game cartridge.

If the leak is true and a 64GB cart really is the only choice to release a full game physically on Switch 2, it makes a lot of sense that developers would opt for the Key Card solution over the inflated cost of the higher storage option.

[Nintendo Switch 2]



Graças aos vazamentos da Arc System Works, encontrados apenas três tipos de formatos são exibidos para jogos em projeto para o Switch 2:



• [DL] Jogo digital apenas

• [64GB] Cartucho com jogo completo

• [POTION] Codinome para o formato Key Card — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) May 10, 2025

For Switch 1, Nintendo offered studios both 8GB and 16GB cart options for physical releases, making a full-on-cart release cheaper and easier to stomach amid rising development costs. If these cheaper picks are not available for Switch 2, regardless of how small the game is, then why pay for the extra space?

Now, this isn't the first time that we've heard talk of 64GB Switch 2 cartridges — CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would come complete on a 64GB cart shortly after it was revealed for Switch 2 — but that doesn't mean we're willing to take this rumour without a pinch of salt just yet. 64GB may well be the maximum storage for a Switch 2 cart, but with first-party titles reportedly packing much smaller file sizes, we'd be surprised if this is the only option.

Then again, the House of Mario could just be keeping the smaller carts to itself. Our point is, it's all still very unclear at the moment, so we're hesitant to take the above as 'the truth' until we hear something more concrete. We've reached out to Nintendo for a comment on available cart sizes, and we will update you if we hear anything in response.