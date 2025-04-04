The new Nintendo Switch 2 will come rocking 256GB of internal storage; a massive upgrade from the original Switch. That said, it's inevitable that game file sizes will also increase, but if the first batch of confirmed first-party files sizes are anything to go by, they won't increase that much.

As spotted by VGC, file sizes for Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World have all been revealed. The file size for the GameCube - Nintendo Classics app has also been confirmed.

Here's a look at all confirmed first-party file sizes so far:

Mario Kart World - 23.4GB

- 23.4GB Donkey Kong Bananza - 10GB

- 10GB Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - 7.7GB

- 7.7GB Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World - 5.7GB

- 5.7GB GameCube - Nintendo Classics - 3.5GB

Naturally, we're very curious to see what the enhanced editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will come in at, along with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

So far though, this is encouraging. Granted, third-party games are likely to be much larger in size since Nintendo are very clearly the masters of compression, but it seems like the 256GB internal storage might be reasonable for most users at launch.

We'd highly recommend looking into purchasing an SD Express card for extra storage, however, and keep in mind that standard Micro SD cards will not work with the Switch 2.