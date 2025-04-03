One of the coolest third-party reveals for the Switch 2 was undoubtedly Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition from CD Projekt Red (along with Elden Ring, The Duskbloods, Street Fighter 6, Hitman, Yakuza 0... Yeah, you get it).

It's a pretty hefty game, boasting a massive open world with seemingly endless things to do and people to meet; so much so, in fact, that its performance on PS4 and Xbox One was widely criticised upon initial release.

You might be wondering, then, whether a game so large might require an additional download should you opt for the physical edition. Well, as confirmed by CD Projekt Red itself, it won't! As detailed in an official news piece, the physical game will be fully loaded on a 64GB Switch 2 cartridge.

The post also details features that Cyberpunk 2077 will be taking advantage of when it launches on the Switch 2, including gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen commands, and mouse capabilities. And in case it wasn't already obvious, the Ultimate Edition will contain the base game along with the Phantom Liberty DLC in one handy package.

Director Adam Badowski had the following to say:

“We are delighted to bring the immersive world of the dark future to Nintendo players for the first time! Thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, you can transport yourself to the City of Dreams at home or on the go. "This is the most cyberpunk way to play Cyberpunk 2077. With every new feature, players can take center stage in the action to become the ultimate edgerunner.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch physically and digitally alongside the Switch 2's launch date on 5th June 2025.