Physical distributor Limited Run Games recently announced a Switch 2 game-key card collector's edition of the Atlus release RAIDOU Remastered - stating in fine print how this was not part of the company's "numbered release" line.

We mentioned at the time how it could take a different approach with other releases (including its numbered line) and this has now reportedly been confirmed. Speaking to a Limited Run marketing representative at PAX East 2025, Boss Rush Network was told the following:

"Any Limited Run numbered release for the Switch 2 will contain the full game on the cartridge, aka. a true physical release. Game released as a partnership (and therefore, not a numbered release) may be published as a game-key card, leaving the decision to the third party."

So, any numbered release direct from LRG will apparently be on a full cartridge. However, partnership game releases like the recent Atlus title (that are outside of the distributor's numbered line) will come down to the third party's decision.

Of course, we're just going to have to wait and see if Limited Run actually sticks to this plan, but for anyone who is hoping to take the "forever physical" route this generation, this may at least provide some relief.