Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Level-5's new game Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time made its debut earlier this week and was generally well-received by fans. Now, in an update, the first reviews are beginning to surface online for the Switch version of the game and other platforms.

IGN's review "in progress" notes how this new entry "seems to have nailed the balance between day-in-the-life cozy activities and more action-packed exploration to the point where it's really hard to predict what might happen next". It also mentions how the characters and story so far are both "wonderfully goofy and more substantial" - with the RPG-like Life system of levelling also "easy to get lost in".

CGMagazine went hands-on with the PC version of the game awarding it a score of 9 out of 10 and calling it an improvement on the series in "every conceivable way" while also delivering one of the most "feature-rich games of the year".

"Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a must-play game, even if you’re not typically a fan of sim or farming games, making it one of the best games put out by Level-5 to date."

Tech Gaming gave Level-5's new title a score of 93% on PC, describing it as a "charming and content-abundant life simulation RPG that skillfully blends crafting, combat, and exploration" although it felt the multiplayer mode was "limited" and "combat merely adequate".

"The title’s tender storytelling and a stirring soundtrack make it a thoroughly rewarding solo adventure."

Some players have also seemingly been caught off-guard by the design choices in the multiplayer component of the game.

YouTube channel Miss Bubbles tried out the Switch version, but will probably be sticking with other versions of the game. As for the gameplay on Nintendo's hardware, the combat was "smooth and fine" and performance-wise the experience was "okay".

"I really hope that the confirmed Switch 2 upgrade will be a good upgrade, but until then I'm just going to be playing on Steam Deck"

And SwitchUp's YouTube review was a lot more glowing of the Switch version, awarding it a score of 91% and calling it "unmissable". On the performance front, online the frame rate apparently targets 30 but there are some big drops when there is more happening on-screen. In single-player though the frame rate is more consistent and visual quality is better, and in handheld the experience is "around about the same", with load times under 10 seconds.

"I'd say visuals and performance they score 17 out of 20...Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a wonderful experience, it's easily in my top five games of the year so far."

If you are still on the fence about the new Fantasy Life game for Switch, you could always consider the Switch 2 paid upgrade. As previously detailed this version of the game promises to include improved resolution and frame rate. Pricing for this upgrade hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's expected to be just a few coins.

Be on the lookout for the Nintendo Life Switch review of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which should be up on the site at some point next week. We've also got some direct video footage of the Switch release on our YouTube channel.