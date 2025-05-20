After a long wait and some delays, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is finally out this week. It's already in early access on select platforms and we've now got the first player impressions rolling in.

This includes the game's reception on Valve's PC platform Steam. Right now, the reviews are currently "very positive" based on more than 1,200 positive ratings. The top review describes this new entry as "pure joy" - mentioning how much they enjoy the "vibe" and recommending it to fans of life sims who love a fantasy twist.

Another player said the game was "absolutely" worth the wait and highly recommends it to not only fans of games like Animal Crossing but also players who enjoyed the original title on the 3DS.

Soraphina: "My first Fantasy Life and I already get why people waited for this. It takes a little time to open up (we had to finish a few chapters before we could explore together), but once we got to the desert and started running around as a party? Pure joy. We only unlocked combat lives so far, but I’m already itching to try the others. There’s something so cozy about slicing monsters one minute, then daydreaming about being a chef, tailor, or angler the next. The vibe is sweet, colorful, and just the right mix of questing and chill downtime. If you love life sims with a fantasy twist (and a little patience at the start), this one might steal your time too" Lenicia: "I waited so long for this game and it was absolutely worth it. My expectations were high, but Fantasy Life i exceeded them in every way. It combines life sim elements, cozy RPG mechanics and a beautiful fantasy setting in a way that feels both relaxing and exciting. The freedom to switch between different Jobs and the lovely mix of exploration, crafting, decorating, and completing quests kept me completely hooked. If you love cozy games like Animal Crossing or if you played Fantasy Life on the Nintendo 3DS, you're going to love this one. Highly recommended." Relampago: "So far this is everything I remember that made the 3ds Fantasy Life great but so much more. I have some concerns about the co-op but I wont know until I test it otherwise the game is great." StrugglerJimbo: "More than happy to support Level-5 here...I’d like to see them do well. Fans of Fantasy Life on 3DS will very certainly enjoy this game."

As much as it is looking positive, some users aren't quite as happy about the co-op and multiplayer aspect, with many seemingly caught out by its design. According to Nintendo's official website description, multiplayer supports up to four players and allows you to invite friends to your island to "explore dungeons, or find your own ways to have fun together".

RastaGod: "If you're trying to play with friends then I wouldn't recommend this game, there too many restrictions on playing together. If you just want to play single player, then it holds true to the original and is still a good game." User: "For anyone looking for a multiplayer game I have to give this a "not recommended." So many of the game's features and UI make it feel like it was built with co-op in mind, why is it so limited? It takes like 3-6 hours of gameplay to even unlock the multiplayer, so there will be a lot of angry people who can no longer refund once they realize the co-op is, at best, a gimmicky afterthought. I'm baffled that they put so much effort into cross-play and cross-save functionality, only to have such a lackluster multiplayer." uncool loser: "How is it that the multiplayer functionality on the 3ds was eons better than this? Timed multiplayer? can't do any of the quests together? not even side or life mission quests? i really hope they update this in the future to where the multiplayer co-op functionality matches the same as the 3ds. again, the games kicks butt, the story is awesome and there's hundreds of hours of fun gameplay here. just fix the multiplayer wth"

So, that's what players have to say about the PC release of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time so far. Famitsu has also provided its thoughts - awarding the game a score of 36 out of 40 (a point ahead of the original 3DS release).

Keep an eye out for full reviews of the new Fantasy Life soon, including how it holds up on the Switch. Level-5 has also revealed an update for the game.